Amazing Deals and Discounts In Sioux Falls For Veterans Day, November 11 2022

Amazing Deals and Discounts In Sioux Falls For Veterans Day, November 11 2022

Canva

November 11 is Veterans Day, a day to pay tribute to our heroes who have served proudly in the United States Armed Forces.

Some businesses across the Sioux Empire are offering deals and discounts as a way of saying ‘thank you.’ Here are a few from our friends at Delish and Mlitary.com for the info.

Get our free mobile app

READ: Veterans Day: A Day Worth Remembering

To receive the discount simply show your military ID card at participating locations:

Hy-Vee: Free buffet breakfast for veterans and active-duty military members beginning at 6 a.m.

Denny’s: Complimentary Grand Slam from 5:00 AM-Noon. 

Buffalo Wild Wings: All past and present service members get a free order of boneless wings and fries for dine-in only.

Applebee's: Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on November 11.

Wendy’s: Free small breakfast combo.

Cracker Barrel: Get a free Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. 

Outback Steakhouse: Veterans receive a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coke product. 

QDOBA: 50% off any entree.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Free Freddy's Original Double Combo meal card on November 11.

MORE: Vets Make Up Nearly 10% of South Dakota's Population, The 12th Highest in the US

Famous Dave’s: Free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and a side. If you’re ordering online use the code VETERAN at checkout.

Great Clips: Great Clips will show their appreciation for retired and active military service members by offering free haircuts on Veterans Day. 

Caribou Coffee: Receive a free small coffee with military ID.

Kohl’s: A generous 30% discount for military members and their families.

Circle K: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free medium coffee all day November 11 at every location that serves coffee.

Chili's: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Available for in-restaurant only.

Casey's General Stores: Service members past and present receive a free cup of coffee on November 11

Chipotle Veterans Day Deal: Buy-one/get-one free burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos. Offer valid for all U.S. military (active-duty, Guard/Reserve, and retired military), military spouses with ID, and veterans. For in-restaurant orders only; offer not valid for online, mobile, fax, or catering orders.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on November 11, from 11 am to 2 pm. In-store only.

Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw on November 11. The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm local time.

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Red's Tavern Double when dining in on November 11. This classic burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries.

Ruby Tuesday: Active-duty and retired military get a free Garden Bar on November 11.

Starbucks: As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on November 11. As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.
Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher on November 11, from 11 am to 2 pm. These vouchers are good for dine-in or carry-out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from.

LOOK: 100 years of American military history

Filed Under: discounts, Sioux Falls, Veterans, Veterans Day
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls