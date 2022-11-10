November 11 is Veterans Day, a day to pay tribute to our heroes who have served proudly in the United States Armed Forces.

Some businesses across the Sioux Empire are offering deals and discounts as a way of saying ‘thank you.’ Here are a few from our friends at Delish and Mlitary.com for the info.

To receive the discount simply show your military ID card at participating locations:

Hy-Vee: Free buffet breakfast for veterans and active-duty military members beginning at 6 a.m.

Denny’s: Complimentary Grand Slam from 5:00 AM-Noon.

Buffalo Wild Wings: All past and present service members get a free order of boneless wings and fries for dine-in only.

Applebee's: Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on November 11.

Wendy’s: Free small breakfast combo.

Cracker Barrel: Get a free Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.

Outback Steakhouse: Veterans receive a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coke product.

QDOBA: 50% off any entree.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Free Freddy's Original Double Combo meal card on November 11.

Famous Dave’s: Free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and a side. If you’re ordering online use the code VETERAN at checkout.

Great Clips: Great Clips will show their appreciation for retired and active military service members by offering free haircuts on Veterans Day.

Caribou Coffee: Receive a free small coffee with military ID.

Kohl’s: A generous 30% discount for military members and their families.

Circle K: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free medium coffee all day November 11 at every location that serves coffee.

Chili's: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Available for in-restaurant only.

Casey's General Stores: Service members past and present receive a free cup of coffee on November 11

Chipotle Veterans Day Deal: Buy-one/get-one free burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos. Offer valid for all U.S. military (active-duty, Guard/Reserve, and retired military), military spouses with ID, and veterans. For in-restaurant orders only; offer not valid for online, mobile, fax, or catering orders.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on November 11, from 11 am to 2 pm. In-store only.

Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw on November 11. The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm local time.

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Red's Tavern Double when dining in on November 11. This classic burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries.

Ruby Tuesday: Active-duty and retired military get a free Garden Bar on November 11.

Starbucks: As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on November 11. As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher on November 11, from 11 am to 2 pm. These vouchers are good for dine-in or carry-out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from.