Veterans Day Free Meals and Deals in the Sioux Falls Area

Today is Veterans Day. A day we set aside each year to commemorate the many men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice by dying in the service of their country.

On this day, we also take time to honor all those brave men and women who continue to serve in the Armed Forces helping to keep this country safe and free.

When you see a member of the U.S. military today, please remember to thank them for their service and everything they do each day to help keep this nation great.

A number of Sioux Falls and area businesses are saying thanks on Friday, November 11th by offering military veterans free meals and special deals throughout the day. Our friends over at Dakota News Now have compiled a rather extensive list put together by Miltary.com of some of the Sioux Empire restaurants and businesses showing their appreciation today.

We have listed them all below:

• Sickies Garage offers free burgers or 20% off any other item of their choice.

• Applebee’s - Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu, and military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

• Caribou Coffee - Veterans, active military members, and their spouses receive a free hot brewed coffee.

• Casey’s General Stores - Service members past and present receive a free cup of coffee.

• Charleys Philly Steaks- Veterans and active-duty military get free Gourmet Fries in-store with no purchase necessary. In addition, Charleys’ military bases locations offer free gourmet fries with the purchase of a cheesesteak and drink for all customers.

• Chili’s - Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu. Available for in-restaurant only.

• Circle K - Veterans and active-duty service members get a free medium coffee all day at every location that serves coffee.

• Cracker Barrel - Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online.

• Crooked Pint Ale House - Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal at participating locations.

• Denny’s -Denny’s offers a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active, and retired military personnel. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.

• Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers - Veterans and active military personnel who visit will receive a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card that can be redeemed through November 30.

• Hy-Vee - Veterans, military members and their families get a free fresh breakfast between 6 and 10 am. Plus, veterans and military members receive 15% off grocery purchases. Shop in-store or Hy-Vee Aisles Online and use promo code HOMEFRONT15 at checkout.

• IHOP - Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations. Dine-in only.

• Little Caesars - Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores, from 11 am to 2 pm. In-store only.

• MacKenzie River - Show proof of military service and get 25% off for your entire table. Available for dine-in and carryout only. Not available through online ordering.

• Outback Steakhouse - Veterans, active-duty service members, and spouses get a free Bloomin’ Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage for dine-in.

• Perkins - Veterans and active-duty military get a free Magnificent Seven Meal with valid ID.

• Red Lobster - Veterans, active-duty military, and reservists get a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw. The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time.

• Red Robin – Veterans and active-duty military get a free Red’s Tavern Double when dining in. This classic burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries.

• Ruby Tuesday - Active-duty and retired military get a free Garden Bar.

• Scooter’s Coffee - Veterans get a free drink of any size at participating locations with a valid ID. This offer is not available for Order Ahead through the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App.

• Starbucks - As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses. As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.

• Texas Roadhouse - Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These vouchers are good for dine in or carry out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from.

• Wendy’s - Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 am.

Source: Dakota News Now

