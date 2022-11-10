Sioux Falls Breakfast Hotspot Offers Free Meal To Veterans Friday

Sioux Falls Breakfast Hotspot Offers Free Meal To Veterans Friday

Original Pancake House Sioux Falls

If you're losing track of days this week, this Friday, November 11th is Veteran's Day. We can never say thank you enough to our veterans. They gave up so much and sometimes too hard to find the words to show our appreciation. Luckily, food is always a way to a person's heart.

Numerous Sioux Falls establishments are offering free food and drinks to our veterans this Veteran's Day. One local Sioux Falls favorite wants to give each veteran a hearty breakfast and strong coffee to get their day started.

Get our free mobile app

The Original Pancake House in Sioux Falls wants to show its gratitude for the Sioux Empire veterans by offering them a free meal! They are offering military veterans a special "Salute Menu" with a variety of yummy meals. All veterans have to do to get this free food is to show their military ID.

So what kind of meals can veterans enjoy at The Original Pancake House in Sioux Falls this Veteran's Day? A lot of delicious food! Here's a tasty sneak peek at this "Salute Menu:"

  • Cinnamon or Sourdough French Toast
  • Pancake Breakfast
  • The Scrambler
  • Golden Brown Waffles
  • Cheesy Hash Browns
  • Apple Pecan Crepe
  • Biscuits & Gravy

Besides The Original Pancake House, there are other restaurants throughout the Sioux Empire showing their appreciation for veterans. In fact, there are dozens of places saying thank you to veterans throughout the Sioux Empire. You can click the links to learn more about these businesses:

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS

Restaurants That Are Dog Friendly In Sioux Falls

Filed Under: City of Sioux Falls, discounts on veterans day, Downtown Sioux Falls, free food on veterans day, Military Veterans, Original Pancake House, Original Pancake House Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, sioux falls veterans, South Dakota, South Dakota veterans, Veterans, Veterans Day
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls