Sioux Falls Breakfast Hotspot Offers Free Meal To Veterans Friday

If you're losing track of days this week, this Friday, November 11th is Veteran's Day. We can never say thank you enough to our veterans. They gave up so much and sometimes too hard to find the words to show our appreciation. Luckily, food is always a way to a person's heart.

Numerous Sioux Falls establishments are offering free food and drinks to our veterans this Veteran's Day. One local Sioux Falls favorite wants to give each veteran a hearty breakfast and strong coffee to get their day started.

Get our free mobile app

The Original Pancake House in Sioux Falls wants to show its gratitude for the Sioux Empire veterans by offering them a free meal! They are offering military veterans a special "Salute Menu" with a variety of yummy meals. All veterans have to do to get this free food is to show their military ID.

So what kind of meals can veterans enjoy at The Original Pancake House in Sioux Falls this Veteran's Day? A lot of delicious food! Here's a tasty sneak peek at this "Salute Menu:"

Cinnamon or Sourdough French Toast

Pancake Breakfast

The Scrambler

Golden Brown Waffles

Cheesy Hash Browns

Apple Pecan Crepe

Biscuits & Gravy

Besides The Original Pancake House, there are other restaurants throughout the Sioux Empire showing their appreciation for veterans. In fact, there are dozens of places saying thank you to veterans throughout the Sioux Empire. You can click the links to learn more about these businesses: