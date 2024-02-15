Get our free mobile app

When you have a Grandma who makes everything from scratch including pancakes it's hard to enjoy pancakes any other way. Well, look no further than a Sioux Falls hot-spot.

For these pancakes customers will wait in line for a delicious stack topped with melted butter and syrup at the Original Pancake House?

Besides pancakes, the food is that good and more locals are choosing to take their family and friends out to eat. And, when everything is that good, it can be really hard to choose what to order. Like your choices for pancakes!

You may have your own go-to favorite just like many others do. Omelets, cinnamon French toast, crepes, biscuits & gravy, or Huevos Rancheros. And yes, the owner Janet will surprise us with her specials from time to time.

So what item on the OPH menu stops you in your tracks? According to the General Manager of The Original Pancake House in Sioux Falls Beth Cogley here's what we learned:

Top 5 overall menu items customers order:

Everybody's Favorite (2 eggs, hashbrowns, 2 bacon, 2 sausages with pancakes )

) Stuffed Hashbrowns

Bacon and Eggs

Hash browns and Eggs

Meat lovers Omelettes

Most popular pancake at OPH - Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Most popular egg dish - Everybody's Favorite

Bacon vs Sausage - Bacon is King!

Time to call over the server and order up.