Celebrate National Pancake Day At This Sioux Falls Hotspot

Any national day that involves food always gives people a little extra "pep in their step." A national day with pancakes? Be ready to join the Original Pancake House in Sioux Falls for all the fun!

On Tuesday, March 1st (today), the Original Pancake House is welcoming all pancake lovers to join them to celebrate National Pancake Day! Plus...it's also Mardi Gras! Pancakes and it's Fat Tuesday? Sign me up.

In a post on the restaurant's Facebook page, the Original Pancake House is offering its pancake eaters the ultimate deal. You can purchase a short stack of buttermilk pancakes for just $3.00! If you want to add a little fruit to your meal, then that's just an extra $2.00.

The Original Pancake House is offering its customers a pretty awesome deal to celebrate this sweet holiday! It's also appropriate that this delicious holiday is on Mardi Gras. This gives pancake lovers an extra reason to enjoy a yummy breakfast from our friends at the Original Pancake House.

Since it is National Pancake Day, there are some fun details about pancakes that you might have not known. National Today highlights a few interesting facts about pancakes to celebrate this tasty food and Fat Tuesday.

Only 7% of Americans don't like pancakes. 93% "like" or "love" pancakes. The most popular pancake is the classic buttermilk pancake. Blueberry pancakes are the second most popular, followed by chocolate chip. The topping most people use to pair with their pancakes is syrup. Other people say they use butter, fresh fruit, peanut butter, Nutella, and honey. Pancakes are only our third favorite breakfast food. People mostly prefer bacon and eggs in the morning.

Celebrate Fat Tuesday and National Pancake Day at Original Pancake House!

