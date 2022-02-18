Burger Speak: What Sioux Falls Area Chef’s Prefer

Burger Speak: What Sioux Falls Area Chef&#8217;s Prefer

Unsplash/Canva

If you have the perfect way to cook a burger you're not alone. There is no secret that your 'Secret Recipe' stands above your neighbor's or best friend's.

One thing is for certain, if you like it that's all that matters.

Rare, medium-rare, or charred to where it could replace a hockey puck, burger choices are plentiful, complex, and simple.

Amirali Mirhashemian/Unsplash
In today's culture, the more unique the better.

Edoardo Ceriani/Unsplash
From a professional standpoint, I reached out to some of Sioux Falls' area restaurants and learned the choices on what makes burgers in their joints keep customers coming back.

Jonathan Borba/Unsplash
Three questions for each - How do you cook your burgers? Do you season the meat? Do you grind your own or do you use prepared ground beef?

Vinnie - Tinners Public House
Likes a flat top sear
Seasoned. Nothing fancy. Salt and pepper go a long way.
Prepared ground beef. Too much inconsistency in fat/meat ratio when grinding yourself.

Kamisha Jones - Executive Chef of 22Ten Kitchen Cocktails
Flat top
Seasoned
Prefers own grind

Jackson Rentschler - Gateway Food & Lounge
Flat top
Unseasoned
Prepared Hand Patted

Beth Cogley - Original Pancake House
Flat top
Seasoned
Prepared

Joshua Kantarges/Unsplash
Cooking a burger at my house is only done on the grill over an open flame. Topped with grilled onions, bacon, and cheese then between a toasted bun. Hold the ketchup. Only mustard for my burger.

