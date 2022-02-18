Burger Speak: What Sioux Falls Area Chef’s Prefer

If you have the perfect way to cook a burger you're not alone. There is no secret that your 'Secret Recipe' stands above your neighbor's or best friend's.

One thing is for certain, if you like it that's all that matters.

Rare, medium-rare, or charred to where it could replace a hockey puck, burger choices are plentiful, complex, and simple.

In today's culture, the more unique the better.

From a professional standpoint, I reached out to some of Sioux Falls' area restaurants and learned the choices on what makes burgers in their joints keep customers coming back.

Three questions for each - How do you cook your burgers? Do you season the meat? Do you grind your own or do you use prepared ground beef?

Vinnie - Tinners Public House

Likes a flat top sear

Seasoned. Nothing fancy. Salt and pepper go a long way.

Prepared ground beef. Too much inconsistency in fat/meat ratio when grinding yourself.

Kamisha Jones - Executive Chef of 22Ten Kitchen Cocktails

Flat top

Seasoned

Prefers own grind

Jackson Rentschler - Gateway Food & Lounge

Flat top

Unseasoned

Prepared Hand Patted

Beth Cogley - Original Pancake House

Flat top

Seasoned

Prepared

Cooking a burger at my house is only done on the grill over an open flame. Topped with grilled onions, bacon, and cheese then between a toasted bun. Hold the ketchup. Only mustard for my burger.

