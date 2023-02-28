Most Popular Pancake At Sioux Falls Hottest Breakfast Restaurant

Do you know why more times than not there is a waiting line outside of the Original Pancake House? Two reasons: the food is that good and more locals are choosing to take their family and friends out to eat. And, when everything is that good, it can be really hard to choose what to order.

You may have your own go-to favorite just like many others. Omelets, cinnamon French toast, crepes, biscuits & gravy, or Huevos Rancheros. And yes, the owner Janet will surprise us with her specials from time to time.

So what item on the OPH menu stops you in your tracks? According to the General Manager of The Original Pancake House in Sioux Falls Beth Cogley here's what we learned:

Top 5 overall menu items customers order:

Everybody's Favorite (2 eggs, hashbrowns, 2 bacon, 2 sausages with pancakes)

Stuffed Hashbrowns

Bacon and Eggs

Hash browns and Eggs

Meat lovers Omelettes

Most popular pancake - Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Most popular egg dish - Everybody's Favorite

Bacon vs Sausage - Bacon is King!

Time to call over the server and order up.