Check Your Fridge: Massive South Dakota Bacon Recall

There is nothing like the tempting aroma of bacon unless of course that bacon smells a little funky! Then, you may want to think twice about eating that favorite bacon delicacy!

Fridges in South Dakota might be storing tasty bacon products that contain more than just pork. Some bacon toppings inside packages from this meat-packing company could contain.....metal!

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA) reported that Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. is recalling over 185,000 pounds of its "ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon topping products." The Sioux Center, Iowa explains that any of these products being recalled were produced from February 21st, 2022 to February 23rd, 2022 and from March 3rd, 2022 to March 5th, 2022.

These “bacon topping products” were apparently contaminated with foreign materials, specifically metal. They were shipped nationwide including here in South Dakota. The USDA released information about the labels are on these products.

5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12002 with lot codes 2054, 2062 and 2063.

5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12003 with lot codes 2063 and 2064.

5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING APPLEWOOD SMOKED” SKU 43200 12296 with lot codes 2053 and 2062.

5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12663 with lot code 2064.

5-lb. packages containing “MEMBER’S MARK FULLY COOKED BACON CRUMBLES” SKU 78742240923 with “BEST IF USED BY” date of “2022-11-18.”

These labels indicate that these products produced from Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. are pizzas that include bacon as a topping.

When it comes to food recalls, it's always a good idea to stay updated in the event that additional products are added. You can easily do that by clicking here.

