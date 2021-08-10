Sioux Falls Downtown Pork Showdown is Coming in September

It's your own fault if you've missed out on the gluttony our Downtown Sioux Falls restaurants have provided us over the years. From fine dining to a quick grab n go. We are so proud of the Chef-driven menus and talent the local food industry has to offer. So let's bib-up and get ready for the inaugural Downtown Pork Showdown September 3-30.

Do you think four weeks is long enough? It'll have to be for the 16 dining establishments to impress you with their culinary skills. The budget now for next month and get ready to savor the almighty pig and make your top picks.

Taking a guess here but chances are there will be a few pork belly dishes. Ribs are sure to be featured. Pork tenderloin medallions maybe and what about an all pork burger with belly, bacon, ham & sausage?

Most of these participating restaurants also have a liquor license right? Which one will add a Pork, Bloody Mary?

The 2021 Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown is presented by Smithfield Foods and Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.

Bookmark this list and bring your appetite.

Blarney Stone Pub

Chef Lance’s on Phillips

Crawford’s

DaDa Gastropub

Holiday Inn City Centre

La Luna Café

Leonardo’s Café at the Washington Pavilion

M.B. Haskett Delicatessen

Minervas

Monks Ale House

Ode to Food & Drinks

Phillips Avenue Diner

Pizza Cheeks

Remedy Brewing Company

Swamp Daddy’s

The Treasury at Hotel on Phillips