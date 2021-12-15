Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp Recalls Dangerous Product

It seems like we have seen quite a few food products recalls lately and here is another one. This time it is a Smithfield subsidiary doing the recalling.

Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., doing business as Margherita Meats, Inc., an Omaha, Neb. establishment, is recalling approximately 10,990 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) pepperoni products...Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS)

There are several locations in Sioux Falls that carry Margherita Meats, Inc. products, but whether these pepperoni sticks, in particular, are available, is unknown.

The troublesome form of foodborne bacteria, Bacillus cereus (B. cereus), was found in the pepperoni sticks during a routine product testing done by the Department of Defense. It in turn notified Smithfield about the problem.

Eating food products contaminated with Bacillus cereus can cause two kinds of very unpleasant "gastrointestinal distress" - vomiting and diarrhea. It is unlikely to cause death but it has happened.

The specific product being recalled is this:

8-oz. plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing unsliced pepperoni “Margherita PEPPERONI” with lot code P1931C and a “use by date” of 12-14-21 represented on the label - FSIS/USDA

This is the label you would see on the product:

People with weak immune systems would be more vulnerable to this bacteria, but so far no reports of illness have occurred.

However, the FSIS is concerned that people may already have this product in their fridge or pantry and should be aware of this recall.

Sources: Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS)/USDA, British Columbia Center for Disease Control, and National Center for Biotechnology Information/ U.S. National Library of Medicine

