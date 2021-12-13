Sioux Falls Area Teachers Scramble For Cash Called ‘Degrading’

An event involving teachers scooping up dollar bills during a Sioux Falls Stampede hockey game is getting some major criticism.

At a Sioux Falls Stamped hockey game on Saturday night, a group of local teachers was given the chance to go out on the ice, in front of the crowd, get down on their hands and knees, and scramble to pick up as many dollar bills as possible.

There was a reported $5000 worth of cash spread out for the teacher to try a pick up as much as they could get.

Get our free mobile app

The “Dash for Cash” event involved 10 Sioux Falls area teachers who were trying to get the money to use to buy items for either their classroom or school.

Some folks on Twitter were not amused by the contest asking why South Dakota does not better fund their teachers?

Some comments included...

Collagenmachinebroke@katimcf: “teachers, on their hands and knees, grabbing for $1 bills to buy classroom supplies, for the amusement of a crowd. yeah, totally uplifting and fun not at all totally dystopian.”

ChrisVickery@VickerySec: “This is really sick and degrading. Why is this happening? Just pay the teachers a decent wage and give schools the necessary funding for classroom supplies.”

Agifford@oonasez: My husband taught in the public school system for 35 years, he cared about his students and never made the salary he deserved. This spectacle is embarrassing and a sad statement about the value this country places on education and the professionals who teach our children.

DerekTang@DT042674: Public school teacher here: This is really REALLY discouraging to see. To viewers, it's a novelty. To us, it really cheapens the ongoing struggles we face.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: