You Must-See These Christmas Lights In Sioux Falls

The magic of Christmas is truly contagious this time of year. Not only does this majestic season include Santa and presents under the tree, but it also includes the Christmas lights that line the streets radiating holiday cheer.

Seeing Christmas lights throughout the neighborhood brings the Christmas spirit to both the young and the old and quite possibly those who decide to be Grinches. There are plenty of opportunities to explore the lights throughout Sioux Falls. In fact, there is even a Christmas light map to guide you through this Christmas journey!

One Sioux Falls resident actually did something really nice and shared a Google Maps route of the ultimate Sioux Falls Christmas Lights Tour. This map easily allows families and friends to visit these Sioux Falls locations to enjoy an array of Christmas lights all within one night.

It's almost like you're joining Santa and his reindeer on his annual journey, however, the route begins and ends in Sioux Falls. There are over 15 stops included on the 2021 Sioux Falls Christmas Lights Tour. It's cleverly organized based on the proximity of the neighborhoods throughout Sioux Falls. Here's a look at the Christmas lights list in our great city:

Winter Wonderland at Falls Park Washington Pavilion Tree- 301 S. Maine Ave. Touchmark Display- 111 W. 17th St. Candy Cane Lane- 836 S. Southeastern Ave. Snowflake Lane-829 S. Lowell Ave. Sugar Plum Lane- 936 S. Conklin Ave. Santa's Sleigh- 600 S. Edward Dr. Polar Bear Lane- 101 N. La Salle Ave. Church Lane- 500 S. Churchill Ave. Church Lane- 900 S. Churchill Ave. Christmas Display- 933 S. Grandview Ave. Penguin Lane- 1300 S. Point Dr. Penguin Lane- 1712 S. Point Dr. Fireplace Lane- 4701 S. Fireside Ave. Train Lane- 4309 S. Magnolia Ave. Lights On Lotta- 311 W. Lotta St. Western Wonderland- 2101 W. Black Cir.

There are so many ways to enjoy the holidays in Sioux Falls this year! The city is truly merry and bright!

