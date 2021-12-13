Will There Be A White Christmas In South Dakota This Year?

Snow before Christmas is just not fun. Snow on Christmas Day is absolutely mesmerizing but then not so much after Santa's big day. Either way, nothing beats snow at Christmas!

The Sioux Empire is just shoveling out of its first big storm of December and knowing winter weather trends in the Midwest, it certainly won't be the last. However, there is only one major question that remains for all those who have the Christmas spirit. Will Sioux Falls and South Dakota have a white Christmas in 2021?

The National Weather Service just released a map that shows the probability of which states and regions will experience a white Christmas this year. There is even a map specifically for the state of South Dakota. The regional map indicates that only one of South Dakota’s neighbors actually appears to have a higher percentage of waking up to a white Christmas. The SoDak state falls in that lower percentage category too!

According to the National Weather Service, there are about seven states that will have a significant chance of delighting in a white Christmas. These states include Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Upstate New York, and...Minnesota. As for the state of South Dakota, the chances of a white Christmas can honestly go either way. There’s a 50/50 chance of a white Christmas in South Dakota.

According to the map above, the entire state has a 26% to 75% chance of experiencing a white Christmas. That’s quite a range! Looking specifically at Sioux Falls, it appears as though the area has anywhere from a 51% to 60% chance of waking up to snow on Christmas morning.

Weather sometimes can definitely be unpredictable not to mention the fact it's actually too soon to tell what to expect on Christmas Day. For all the snow lovers, there is still some hope for a white Christmas!

