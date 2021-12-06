Sioux Falls Families Fresh-Cut Their Christmas Trees

When the decorations come out for the holidays are you faced with the task of hunting for that perfect fresh Christmas tree? Shouldn't be that difficult. There are plenty of tree farms in the area. But are there?

If you won't be the family to pull out the Christmas tree from a box, then let's go hunting for one. I've got just the place for you. Actually, four locations in the Sioux Falls area.

Let's start right here in the city with Baumgartner Family Christmas Trees located at 1701 West Madison Street. A family-owned business that has its Christmas Tree sign on all year long.

You will find a great selection of Fraser Fir trees as you walk through the lot. And, you can choose a wreath and garland too. (605) 334-8733

Christmas Tree Acres - Family-owned and spreading holiday cheer for more than 30 years. Choose and cut your own Christmas tree.

They are located at 27269 State Highway 115 outside of Harrisburg, SD. Open: 11 am to 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and from 4 pm to 6 pm on weekdays. (605) 743-5883

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm - Started in 1989, this family-owned business continues to focus on bringing holiday traditions to your family. All you need to bring is a vehicle to transport your tree.

Riverview has more than just trees. Santa Claus, gift shop, hayrides, a Nativity stable with live animals. Plus, tree shaking & wrapping. Bring the camera. A sleigh is used for family picture-taking, hay bales for kids to play on, saws provided.

Just a short drive to 48392 278th Street near Canton, SD. (605.743.0521)

Tannenbaum Tree Farm - Claudia & Tim Wassom are open at 27628 468th Avenue, just 4 miles north of Lennox, SD.

300+ trees to choose from including Scotch Pine, White Pine, and four varieties of spruce.

Call 605.647-9414 or find them on Facebook.

