Downtown Sioux Falls has become a destination not only for Sioux Falls residents but visitors from all over the world.

The unique collection of stores and restaurants offering items unmatched and ever-changing is a big draw. The brand new downtown dog park allows people to take a break and to give their pups some exercise. Many downtown businesses are dog-friendly too!

Now, thanks to MarketBeat in Sioux Falls, the downtown area will be getting a real holiday facelift.

MarketBeat is a financial media company that empowers equity investors to make better trading decisions with real-time financial data, in-depth analysis, and best-in-class research tools.- -MarketBeat

Pigeon605 reports that a Holiday Plaza will be created in the area at "12th and Phillips Avenue next to the federal courthouse".

Not only will it be fun to see and experience, but you'll also have plenty of photo opportunities with a Snowman selfie spot. (Or think family holiday photos for next year's cards of newsletters). There will also be big presents and candy canes you could use for a photo spot too.

You will also get to experience beautiful life-size deer which have been painted by some extremely talented local artists.

Most importantly there will be a large mailbox for letters to Santa. Matt Paulson the CEO of MarketBeat said:

“We’ve worked out a deal with a private air courier to deliver children’s letters directly to the North Pole so that Santa has time to read all the letters before Christmas

If all goes well this year, they plan on extending the holiday decorations next year to other parts of downtown.

The MarketBeat Holiday Plaza should be ready for viewing and photo-taking on Friday, November 19, while you're shopping downtown.

See more details at pigeon 605 and adopt your own free "virtual pigeon" that will deliver all the Sioux Falls news you need.

Source: pigeon605, MarketBeat, and Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc.

