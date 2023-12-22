Last Minute Gift Idea: New Minnesota Vikings License Plates

The State of Minnesota and the Minnesota Vikings have unveiled the new license plate design, that will be available to Minnesota motorists beginning in January.

In addition to all of the normal Minnesota license plate fees, you will also need to pay an extra $30 a year that goes to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation.

Since 1961, the Vikings have been part of the fabric of this community and we are proud to share the next chapter of our legacy, the Minnesota Vikings Foundation. This public charity organization advances the well-being of youth through engaging health and education initiatives.

The specialty Vikings plates will be available for purchase at 170 Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services throughout the state, and can also be ordered online.

