2021 Sioux Falls Parade Of Lights, Everything You Need To Know

Can you believe it's coming that time of year we get ready for a Sioux Falls holiday tradition? The Downtown Parade of Lights!

The 29th Annual Sioux Falls Parade of Lights is Friday, November 26, 2021. Downtown Sioux Falls and First Bank & Trust will host the parade starting at 7:30 pm on Phillips Avenue from 13th Street to 5th Street.

Here's What Else You Need To Know About the 29th Annual Sioux Falls Parade of Lights:

The parade begins at 7:30 PM on Friday, but get there plenty early to get a good spot to watch the fun.

The parade of floats will run down historic Phillips Avenue from 13th Street to 5th Street.

This year's theme is "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" in celebration of the Washington Pavilion's outdoor tree lighting ceremony.

Parking is Free on the weekends beginning at 5:00 pm on Fridays. You can also park in the streets in the surrounding area but prepare to walk. Use the downtown parking ramps or parking lots with over 2,300 spaces and stay close to the parade.

Bundle Up! Dress warmly! Break out the coats, hats, gloves, blankets, etc., and enjoy the crisp, South Dakota air! (Latest Weather Info)

Bring Some Hot Chocolate Cash! There are often folks selling hot chocolate on the parade route.

The 29th Annual Parade of Lights float applications are now open to organizations, businesses, church groups, and families until the deadline on Friday, November 12 at 5:00 pm.

With the new theme "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and not having the parade last year, DTSF wants to see a record amount of floats and participation!" says Community Outreach Manager Sadie Swier.

