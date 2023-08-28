Get our free mobile app

One last hurrah for summer? Maybe, as the region has seen only a few days of respite from the scalding furnace-like weather this month.

If you haven't put away your summer toys yet, this weekend will include another hot stretch. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Sioux Falls, we begin climbing today.

Forecasters say the Labor Day weekend and beyond will see high temps in the 90s once again with triple digits west of I-29.

ANY RAIN COMING OUR WAY

How about precipitation chances? Nope.

DROUGHT MONITOR

The NWS says a moderate to severe drought continues for areas along and east of the James River. With significant precipitation not expected for the next several days, conditions could get worse over time.

