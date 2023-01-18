Winter Storm Iggy May Impact Travel On Interstate-80 In Nebraska
Say hello to Iggy, the newest winter storm that is currently dumping snow through Nebraska.
Get our free mobile app
According to The Weather Channel, Iggy left the Denver airport with 5 inches of new snow Wednesday morning. The path of this system will impact Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota.
Winter Storm Warnings have been posted for the majority of the region.
The Sioux Falls area should see new snowfall around noon on Wednesday with up to 7 inches of accumulation. Parts of central and northeast Nebraska could see up to 14 inches.
9 Driving Laws in South Dakota that Might Surprise You, Some You Didn't Know Existed
There are some things you can do on South Dakota roads that you may have once thought illegal but aren't. Like, can you ride in the back of a pickup, or drive barefoot in South Dakota?
While perusing the South Dakota Department of Public Safety I was reminded of some things that come up in conversation quite often.
Here are a few to ponder:
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.
Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.