Winter Storm Iggy May Impact Travel On Interstate-80 In Nebraska

Say hello to Iggy, the newest winter storm that is currently dumping snow through Nebraska.

Get our free mobile app

According to The Weather Channel, Iggy left the Denver airport with 5 inches of new snow Wednesday morning. The path of this system will impact Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota.

NWS Sioux Falls NWS Sioux Falls loading...

Winter Storm Warnings have been posted for the majority of the region.

NWS Sioux Falls NWS Sioux Falls loading...

The Sioux Falls area should see new snowfall around noon on Wednesday with up to 7 inches of accumulation. Parts of central and northeast Nebraska could see up to 14 inches.

9 Driving Laws in South Dakota that Might Surprise You, Some You Didn't Know Existed There are some things you can do on South Dakota roads that you may have once thought illegal but aren't. Like, can you ride in the back of a pickup, or drive barefoot in South Dakota?

While perusing the South Dakota Department of Public Safety I was reminded of some things that come up in conversation quite often.

Here are a few to ponder: