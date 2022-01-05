Ridiculous Wind Chills, Blowing Snow & Late School Starts

As the wind switched on Tuesday and began to howl the temperatures around the region took a dive bringing the wind chill deep into the double-digits. The actual temperature yesterday afternoon dropped 20 degrees in less than an hour.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for several South Dakota counties Wednesday through Thursday afternoon.

National Weather Service Sioux Falls

Area schools have either closed or will be starting late today due to the cold temperatures and in some areas blowing snow causing reduced visibility.

Winds in the Sioux Falls area overnight peaked at 56 MPH.

If you are traveling be sure to check conditions before you leave and to have your Winter Survival Kit in your vehicle.

