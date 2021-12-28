10 Essential Items You Need for Winter Travel in South Dakota
Traveling over the Christmas holiday reminded me of an important lesson: Don't leave town during the winter without having packed the Winter Survival Kit. And, the few necessary extras.
By the looks of the pictures below, you learn quickly that weather conditions across the upper plains can change drastically. Going from a clear blue South Dakota sky one minute and complete ice-covered roads and white-out conditions the next.
And, it's not like we aren't well informed. Both Dakota News Now and the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls keep up with the latest threatening systems and are always providing updates.
So, if you do plan to travel anytime this winter please make sure to be prepared. And you can begin with your Winter Survival Kit. Plus a few other things, should the weather turn bad and you find yourself stuck or stranded.
Cell phone & charger
First Aid Kit
Warm clothing
Snow shovel
Water
Blankets or sleeping bag
Snacks
Flashlight
Jumper cables
Bag of cat litter
This may sound like a lot. But what if it's you who slides off into the ditch in a white-out?
