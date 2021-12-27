Man Tries To Pass More Fake Money At Sioux Falls Store

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, someone tried to pass more fake 'Motion Picture' money in the city over the Christmas weekend.

An individual was arrested for trying to pass a $50 Motion Picture bill at an establishment near 41st Street and Cathy Avenues in Sioux Falls.

43-year-old male Sioux Falls resident Leni May was arrested over the holiday weekend for trying to pass the counterfeit $50.

Movie prop money can look very similar to real money but the texture and size are different than actual United States currency.

Often times “For Motion Picture Use Only”, “Copy”, “This Note Is Not Legal Tender”, “For Motion Picture Use Only” or a similar phrase is printed on at least one side of the bill.

The movie prop money is intended to be used on camera so there is no need for the texture to feel like legitimate cash.

Under federal law, the use or attempted use of counterfeit currency is illegal if the person has the intent to defraud the recipient. A conviction for the offense carries up to 20 years in prison and a fine.

