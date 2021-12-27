Franklin Food Market has been in Sioux Falls since 1949. However, I was just recently introduced to Franklin Food Market this past Summer.

I've lived in Sioux Falls for a while now, but Franklin Food Market isn't really in my neighborhood. It's located at 711 North Cliff. When I did stumble upon it, I was very pleasantly surprised.

Get our free mobile app

The store is big enough that it has a full meat counter and enough variety to get what you need, but small enough that we really got to know our cashier. So much so, that she actually hooked us up with Sioux Falls Canaries tickets because she was a season ticket holder! Went in for some chips and left with a four-pack of Canaries tickets. And they were good seats too! Behind home plate!

Because of that interaction, I am not at all surprised at the fact that this locally owned grocery store was open on Christmas. Now, before you get snarky and think it was a money grab or they were forcing employees to work on a holiday, just read this statement on Franklin Food Market's Facebook page. It says:

There's been some concern as to why we are open on Christmas Day...I'd like to clarify it for you...Several years ago, I approached Ted about the possibility of opening up for a few hours on Christmas Day. He was totally against it...until I explained to him that some of our younger employees had no where to go on Christmas and would essentially be spending the day alone. My family did not celebrate on December 25th because of out of town family members...,my husband's family celebrated Christmas Eve following church services. I was more than willing to work for a few hours with my "other family" (Franklin employees), especially since it meant those employees that would have been alone would be with people. He somewhat reluctantly agreed, and a volunteer sign-up sheet was put out for anyone that wanted to work. We opened that first Christmas Day not knowing what to expect, but were overwhelmed by the graciousness and thankfulness of the customers who came through the door! People whose plans had unexpectedly changed, people who forgot their family was all coming over (yes, it does happen), people who forgot little things to make their meal complete, but the ones who were the most grateful were the older people, the people that had no family around and stopped by just to see someone, the people that found themselves at the hospital with a loved one and just wanted something they could grab and eat...those were the reason we were here! I guess what I'm saying is that for many of us, Franklin Food Market IS our family....we don't have children, our parents/spouses have passed on, our children are in another state, our family is not within travelling distance... no matter what the reason...we made a difference in someone's life, employees and customers alike. We have opened our doors for a few hours every Christmas Day since...with employees that have signed up to work and to possibly be that difference in someone's life. I realize this post has gotten a little long, but I wanted to ensure that you realized what a blessing it is to those of us that are here on Christmas Day to serve you, your family, and your friends. Have a Blessed, Merry Christmas! ~ Laurie

I don't know about you, but that made me tear up at my desk.

Christmas may be over this year, but you can keep that spirit alive all year long!

Also, maybe swing by Franklin Food Market and show this local grocery store some love. Who knows? Maybe you'll leave with tickets to a sporting event.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

Sioux Falls: Then and Now The City of Sioux Falls has changed dramatically over the past several years. Some of the streets, landscapes, and neighborhoods look vastly different than just 10-15 years ago.

Here's a look at Sioux Falls, then-and-now. See if you can recognize some of these old buildings, businesses, and city streets.