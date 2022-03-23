I think all of us have a case of spring fever. We want to be outside and do stuff! We've been deprived for a while.

Going to a movie at the Verne Drive-In in Luverne, Minnesota, just east of Sioux Falls, is an annual tradition for many. It's been the destination for families, first dates, birthday parties, and more.

When Does The Vern Drive-In Open

The Verne Drive-In is set to open for the season on Friday, April 22, 2022. The premiere movie of the season has not been announced yet, but keep an eye on their Facebook for updates. Gates open at 7:00, show starts around dusk.

The Verne Drive-in always has a great selection of movies to satisfy all ages and you know those summer blockbusters are going to be on the schedule.

You won't go hungry while you're watching a movie at the Verne Drive-in. Indulge with hot, buttery popcorn, beverages, smoothies, cheeseballs, pretzels with cheese, corndogs, burgers, ice cream, cotton candy, and more! Is it wrong that I go to the Verne Drive-In mainly for the food?

The Verne Drive-in is still one of the most affordable summer fun things to do. Ages six and up only pay $7 at the gate.

Where is the Vern Drive-In?

The Verne Drive-In is just over half an hour from Sioux Falls at 1607 S. Kniss Ave. in Luverne, Minnesota. Check out their website or Facebook page for more info on this summer's movies.

Here Are The 7 Remaining Drive-In Theaters In South Dakota If you were born last century...you know, in the nineteen hundreds (ugh)...you may have spent a summer evening in the car watching movies. I don't mean on your phone, I mean at the drive-in movie theater!

If you were in Sioux Falls in the 1970s and '80's you may remember seeing Jaws and Indiana Jones at The East Park or the Starlite Drive-In . Both drive-ins opened just after World War 2. The East Park didn't make it out of the '70s, closing in 1978. The Starlite survived long enough to see the birth of home video, closing in 1985.

Drive-in movies had a bit of a resurgence during the pandemic. They were a way to go out and do something social without getting out of your car.

If you tried one during that time, or you remember the fun of a warm summer evening watching movies on that giant screen there are still places in South Dakota and around Sioux Falls you can do it.

