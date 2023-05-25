Indigenous to Headline 605 Unity Jam in Southeast South Dakota
Grab your lawn chair, slather on the sunscreen and enjoy a day by the lake listening to great music, eating awesome food, and learning about other cultures.
The 3rd Annual 605 Unity Jam is Sunday, June 11 from 12:00PM-8:00PM at beautiful Wagner Lake in Wagner, SD, just a few miles east of the Missouri River on Highway 46.
605 Unity Jam is a multi-cultural celebration with a youth Pow Wow, traditional Czech dancing, a variety of musicians and entertainers, arts and crafts vendors, youth fishing clinic and derby, and more!
605 Unity Jam is more than a relaxing day in the sun. It's an opportunity for communities to come together, build positive relationships and appreciate all cultures that make up those communities.
Events planned include:
- Youth Pow Wow
- Unity Walk
- Storytelling by Local Elders
- Cardboard Box Boat Regatta
- Kolache-eating Contest
- Arts and Craft Vendors
- Food Vendors
- Youth Fishing Clinic and Derby
- Cultural Demonstrations
Headlining the musical entertainment will be blues rock group and South Dakota Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame inductees, Indigenous. Other entertainment includes:
- Kara Hanan
- Kobe Jordan
- Phil and Friends
- The Kings of Polka
- Dakota Backroads
- Uncle Roy and the Boys
The Pow Wow will be a unique opportunity for visitors to learn the meaning and spirit behind the traditional Native American singing and dancing celebration. It will help teach our younger generation about Native American's ancestral histories.
Pow Wow schedule:
1:00PM Grand Entry Staff/Colors
1:15PM Prayer / Welcome comments
1:30PM Intertribal Dancing
2:00PM Round Dance - Crowd participation
2:15PM Special Dance - Women/girls
2:45PM Intertribal Dancing
3:00PM Rabbit Dance - Crowd participation
3:15PM Special Dance - Men/boys
3:30PM Honoring of Committee
3:45PM Intertribal Dancing
4:00PM Retreat Staff/Colors
Admission is free. No coolers. Get the details about 605 Unity Jam and take a road trip on June 11 to Wagner, SD.
