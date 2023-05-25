Indigenous to Headline 605 Unity Jam in Southeast South Dakota

Grab your lawn chair, slather on the sunscreen and enjoy a day by the lake listening to great music, eating awesome food, and learning about other cultures.









605 Unity Jam is a multi-cultural celebration with a youth Pow Wow, traditional Czech dancing, a variety of musicians and entertainers, arts and crafts vendors, youth fishing clinic and derby, and more!





605 Unity Jam is more than a relaxing day in the sun. It's an opportunity for communities to come together, build positive relationships and appreciate all cultures that make up those communities.





Events planned include:

Youth Pow Wow

Unity Walk

Storytelling by Local Elders

Cardboard Box Boat Regatta

Kolache-eating Contest

Arts and Craft Vendors

Food Vendors

Youth Fishing Clinic and Derby

Cultural Demonstrations

Headlining the musical entertainment will be blues rock group and South Dakota Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame inductees, Indigenous . Other entertainment includes:





Kara Hanan

Kobe Jordan

Phil and Friends

The Kings of Polka

Dakota Backroads

Uncle Roy and the Boys

The Pow Wow will be a unique opportunity for visitors to learn the meaning and spirit behind the traditional Native American singing and dancing celebration. It will help teach our younger generation about Native American's ancestral histories.





Pow Wow schedule:

1:00PM Grand Entry Staff/Colors

1:15PM Prayer / Welcome comments

1:30PM Intertribal Dancing

2:00PM Round Dance - Crowd participation

2:15PM Special Dance - Women/girls

2:45PM Intertribal Dancing

3:00PM Rabbit Dance - Crowd participation

3:15PM Special Dance - Men/boys

3:30PM Honoring of Committee

3:45PM Intertribal Dancing

4:00PM Retreat Staff/Colors



