NEED TO KNOW: Sioux Falls’ Outdoor Public Pools And Spray Park

Summer in Sioux Falls is beautiful. But sometimes you need to cool off. Sioux Falls has some great outdoor public pools and a fun spray park in addition to the indoor Midco Aquatic Center.

Sioux Falls' outdoor public pools are planning to be open for summer 2022, in the past, they have opened at the beginning of June (if the weather cooperates).

When Do the Pools Open in Sioux Falls?

Sioux Falls public pools are open from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM and from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM.

Prices are $5 for ages 2 to 17, $6 for adults, seniors 55+ are $5, and children under 2 are free. The Spray Park and the wading pools at Frank Olson, Kuehn, and McKennan are free.

You can also get a Sioux Falls swim pass and swim all summer. You can buy a swim pass at the Midco Aquatic Center or at most of the outdoor pools all summer. For more about the Sioux Falls swim pass click here.

Where Are Sioux Falls Public Pools?

DRAKE SPRINGS FAMILY AQUATIC CENTER 301 South Fairfax Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

FRANK OLSON POOL 4101 East 16th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

KUEHN POOL 2309 Kuehn Park Road, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

LAUREL OAK FAMILY AQUATIC CENTER 3401 East 49th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

MCKENNAN WADING POOL 1500 South Third Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57105

MIDCO® AQUATIC CENTER 1601 South Western Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57105

PIONEER SPRAY PARK Pine Street and Jessica Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

TERRACE PARK FAMILY AQUATIC CENTER 1001 West Madison Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

