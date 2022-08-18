Autumn Adventures Await! The Sioux Falls Activity Guide is Here!

The weather is cooling off day by day in the Sioux Empire, and the city has released it's Fall activity guide, providing residents and visitors with a ton of great options this season!

Each season, the city of Sioux Falls releases its activity guides, and the Fall guide is now available.

Find the guide here.

As always, the guide is inclusive of activities and events for all ages, from toddlers to seniors and everyone in between.

There are events for families, visitors, and much more that provides anyone in search of something to do this Fall with great ideas.

Some of my personal favorites on this year's guide include:

Road Races (Ages 6+) @ Spencer Park

Join the fun and competition of Monday night road races for all ages. Races will be 3,000 and 5,000 meters and follow the greenway recreation trail. No registration required.

SEP 12–26 | MON | 6:30 P.M. | FREE

Sunset Glow Paddle (Ages 18+) @ Family Park

Enjoy a beautiful South Dakota sunset from the water of Family Park! King Kayaks and Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation will provide instruction, kayaks, and lifejackets for this relaxing, hour-long program. Whether you are a first-timer or a lifelong kayaker, you’re sure to enjoy this experience. Glow sticks provided! Registration required, limited availability!

SEP 17 | SAT | 5–6 P.M. | FREE

SEP 17 | SAT | 6:30–7:30 P.M. | FREE

Kids Cross Country Meets (Ages 4+) @ Morningside Park

The Sioux Falls Area Running Club and Runner’s Block, along with SFPR, are hosting three kids cross-country meets this fall. The three-race cross-country series is for ages kindergarten through 6th grade. It’s a great opportunity to introduce your child to the joy of running; an activity for a lifetime. Registration begins at 4 p.m. with races beginning at 4:30 p.m.

SEP 7 | WED | 4 P.M. | FREE

SEP 14 | WED | 4 P.M. | FREE

SEP 21 | WED | 4 P.M. | FREE

Those are just a few that caught my eye, but there are a TON of great options on this year's guide.

So, get out, try something new, and have a blast this Fall in the Sioux Empire!

Source: https://www.siouxfalls.org/guide

