How to Let Our South Dakota Government Know What We Think
Recently, I was talking to a friend about public policy and government. We were discussing problems in Pierre and Washington. She was at a loss as to what to do. She even wondered if there was, in fact, anything that a person could do.
There are two very effective ways that a citizen can affect government. By voting and by contacting your representatives.
A simple email and/or a phone call to the people that represent us South Dakotans in Pierre and Washington D.C. can help immensely.
VOTE: Now is a Great Time to Register to Vote in South Dakota
It doesn't have to be a term paper-level correspondence. You don't need to be a Political Science Major either. Just being a citizen and writing a quick message is enough. Tell them what you think. After all, they work for us.
Are there proposed laws that you're concerned about? Let them know. Your note may be the first opposition that the legislator has heard. If our representatives only hear one side of an issue they are missing a lot. They need to hear more of our voices.
Remember, always be polite and to the point.
How to contact South Dakota's Representatives in Washington D.C.
South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds: rounds.senate.gov/contact/email-mike
South Dakota Senator John Thune: thune.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact
South Dakota U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson: dustyjohnson.house.gov
Senator John Thune
United States Senate SD-511
Washington, DC 20510
Phone: (202) 224-2321
Fax: (202) 228-5429
Toll-Free: 1-866-850-3855
twitter.com/senjohnthune
thune.senate.gov/
Senator Mike Rounds
Hart Senate Office Bldg., Suite 502
Washington, DC 20510
Phone: (202) 224-5842
Toll Free: (844) 875-5268
Fax: (202) 224-7482
https://twitter.com/senatorrounds/
http://www.rounds.senate.gov/
Congressperson Dusty Johnson
1714 Longworth HOB
Washington, DC 20515
Phone:(202) 225-2801
Fax:(855) 225-2801
https://twitter.com/RepDustyJohnson
https://dustyjohnson.house.gov/
How to contact South Dakota's Representatives In Pierre, SD:
Contact South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem:
500 East Capitol Avenue
Pierre, SD 57501
Phone: 605.773.3212
Fax: 605.773.4711
Email Governor Noem
Contact Your South Dakota State Representatives and Senators:
South Dakota is divided into legislative districts. Each district elects representatives to the legislature in Pierre. If you don't know your district, find it here.
For the contact info for any member of the South Dakota Legislature go here. Click on the name and you will find email and phone numbers.
Finally, remember to vote
Vote in national, state, and local elections. If you're not registered, DO IT NOW!
And if you are registered, make sure your name is still on the list and everything is updated - All about getting registered in South Dakota.
South Dakota Election Dates 2022
- South Dakota 2022 Primary Election - June 7, 2022
Voter Registration Deadline - May 23, 2022
Absentee voting begins - April 22, 2022
- South Dakota 2022 General Election - November 8, 2022
Voter Registration Deadline - October 24, 2022
Absentee voting begins - September 23, 2022
