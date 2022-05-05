Recently, I was talking to a friend about public policy and government. We were discussing problems in Pierre and Washington. She was at a loss as to what to do. She even wondered if there was, in fact, anything that a person could do.

There are two very effective ways that a citizen can affect government. By voting and by contacting your representatives.

A simple email and/or a phone call to the people that represent us South Dakotans in Pierre and Washington D.C. can help immensely.

It doesn't have to be a term paper-level correspondence. You don't need to be a Political Science Major either. Just being a citizen and writing a quick message is enough. Tell them what you think. After all, they work for us.

Are there proposed laws that you're concerned about? Let them know. Your note may be the first opposition that the legislator has heard. If our representatives only hear one side of an issue they are missing a lot. They need to hear more of our voices.

Remember, always be polite and to the point.

How to contact South Dakota's Representatives in Washington D.C.

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds: rounds.senate.gov/contact/email-mike

South Dakota Senator John Thune: thune.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

South Dakota U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson: dustyjohnson.house.gov

Senator John Thune

United States Senate SD-511

Washington, DC 20510

Phone: (202) 224-2321

Fax: (202) 228-5429

Toll-Free: 1-866-850-3855

twitter.com/senjohnthune

thune.senate.gov/

Senator Mike Rounds

Hart Senate Office Bldg., Suite 502

Washington, DC 20510

Phone: (202) 224-5842

Toll Free: (844) 875-5268

Fax: (202) 224-7482

https://twitter.com/senatorrounds/

http://www.rounds.senate.gov/

Congressperson Dusty Johnson

1714 Longworth HOB

Washington, DC 20515

Phone:(202) 225-2801

Fax:(855) 225-2801

https://twitter.com/RepDustyJohnson

https://dustyjohnson.house.gov/

How to contact South Dakota's Representatives In Pierre, SD:

Contact South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem:

500 East Capitol Avenue

Pierre, SD 57501

Phone: 605.773.3212

Fax: 605.773.4711

Email Governor Noem

Contact Your South Dakota State Representatives and Senators:

South Dakota is divided into legislative districts. Each district elects representatives to the legislature in Pierre. If you don't know your district, find it here.

For the contact info for any member of the South Dakota Legislature go here. Click on the name and you will find email and phone numbers.

Finally, remember to vote

Vote in national, state, and local elections. If you're not registered, DO IT NOW!

And if you are registered, make sure your name is still on the list and everything is updated - All about getting registered in South Dakota.

South Dakota Election Dates 2022

South Dakota 2022 Primary Election - June 7, 2022

Voter Registration Deadline - May 23, 2022

Absentee voting begins - April 22, 2022

Voter Registration Deadline - October 24, 2022

Absentee voting begins - September 23, 2022

