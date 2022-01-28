Now is Great Time to Register to Vote in South Dakota

Contrary to what our Facebook feeds may make it seem like, participating in our American democracy is not like supporting your favorite sports team. It's not about picking sides and beating opponents.

It's about choosing the direction our country takes into the future. No matter what the cynics among us say, each citizen has power. That means we have to vote. It's a big deal that has a big effect. It's our right and responsibility.

Get our free mobile app

How to Register To Vote in South Dakota

To vote you need to be registered. Whether it's a big presidential election, the congressional midterms, or your local city council, now is a great time to do it.

If you are a first-time voter, 18 years old or older, or if you're new to South Dakota and need to update your info, here's what to do. I

It's always a good idea to double-check your voting information and make sure you are still on the list.

Remember it is always free to vote and to register. No matter your name, the state you once lived in, your address, or whatever.

WHAT TO DO:

It's a quick and easy process to register to vote in South Dakota. To register, change your address or party affiliation: you can print and fill out this form and take it to your county auditor at your county courthouse (In Sioux Falls it's the office in the same hall as where you renew your plates). There are also other places to register, see below.

GO HERE: South Dakota Voter Information Portal - Check your voter registration, precinct, and polling place information. You will also be able to see a sample ballot here when elections are coming up.

The requirements to register in South Dakota:

Be a United States citizen

Reside in South Dakota (residency defined)

Be at least 18 years old on or before the next election

Not currently serving a sentence for a felony conviction which included imprisonment, served or suspended, in an adult penitentiary system (See additional felony information)

Not be judged mentally incompetent by a court of law

Places you can go to register:

County auditor's office

Driver's license station

Public assistance agencies providing food stamps, TANF or WIC

Department of Human Services offices which provide assistance to the disabled

Military recruitment offices

If you're not sure that you are registered to vote in South Dakota or need to know where your voting place is go to this page and find out.

If you or someone you know is in the military, here is some information about voting.

See Also: Voting in South Dakota: Basics and FAQs

LOOK: 50 essential civil rights speeches Many of the speakers had a lifetime commitment to human rights, but one tried to silence an activist lobbying for voting rights, before later signing off on major civil rights legislation. Several fought for freedom for more than one oppressed group.

Keep reading to discover 50 essential civil rights speeches.