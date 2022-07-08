South Dakota History Was Made 50 Years Ago This Month, July 1972

It was 50 years ago this month that South Dakota political history was made.

South Dakota has never been home to a United States President, but 50 years ago this month, in July of 1972, a South Dakota Senator accepted his party's nomination for that office.

And perhaps most surprising, at least to middle-aged people and those younger, that South Dakotan was a Democrat.

It was in the early morning hours of July 14, 1972, that South Dakota Senator accepted the Democrat party's nomination for President.

And he accepted it on national television in the middle of the night. Or rather, in the early morning hours of the 14th.

While today's party conventions are well-choreographed affairs with everything timed down to the minute. There are, in effect no surprises. But it hasn't always been that way. In other words, the political conventions used to be 'fun'. At least for those watching, perhaps not so much for those participating.

You can read details of that rowdy convention here.

But by the end of the night (early morning), South Dakota's own Senator George McGovern was the Democrat's nominee. And below is the Senator's acceptance speech.

Senator McGovern didn't go on to victory in the general election that fall, of course. In fact, he lost the election in a landslide to incumbent President Richard Nixon, winning only one state (Massachusetts) and the District of Columbia. And as you may recall, the presidency didn't end too well for Nixon.

Senator McGovern passed away on October 21, 2012, at the age of 90.

Wikipedia Contributed To This Article