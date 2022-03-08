See the Secrets in a South Dakota Minuteman Missile Silo

I never knew that this was a thing you could do. But, now I can't wait to go out west to visit.

The Minuteman Missile National Historic Site is just off of I-90 at exit 131 east of Wall, SD. It is a preserved underground Minuteman nuclear missile silo and an above-ground Launch Control Facility. There's also a visitor's center.

Get our free mobile app

MORE: Power Under The Prairie – Are Nuclear Missiles Still In South Dakota?

Minuteman Missile National Historic Site Google Maps loading...

The Minuteman missiles were an important part of the United States Cold War defense strategy. Silos like this were placed all over Western South Dakota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Montana.

Growing up on the Great Plains I've long been fascinated with these missile silos that exist among us. When I found out about this historical site and was researching it, I came across a couple of great videos about the site.

This first one takes us on a quick tour of the silo.

This video features Retired Air Force Major Glenn Plumb talking about working at the facility in the 1970s.

MORE FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS

See South Dakota's 'Dignity of Earth and Sky' Sculpture Up Close

TAKE A DEEP DIVE INTO SOUTH DAKOTA'S WALL DRUG

See Also: