South Dakota Sets Locations for January Sobriety Checkpoints
As we usher in a new year, local law enforcement officials are continuing in their efforts to crack down on drunk driving in South Dakota.
The Department of Public Safety has announced plans to span South Dakota in January to conduct a series of sobriety checkpoints.
In a press release, the DPS said there are 15 checkpoints planned for the month.
SOUTH DAKOTA JANUARY SOBRIETY CHECKPOINT LOCATIONS
- Beadle
- Brookings
- Brown
- Butte
- Charles Mix
- Codington
- Davison
- Jackson
- Lawrence
- Meade
- Minnehaha
- Pennington
- Spink
- Walworth
- Yankton
As is typical with these announcements, the exact dates, times, and locations of each checkpoint are not being disclosed.
The monthly checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.
