It's happening!

January in Sioux Falls means Downtown Burger Battle and 2022 is no different.

The 9th Annual Downtown Burger Battle begins January 1 and runs through the entire month.

This year there are 27 participating restaurants. I hope you have some stretchy pants!

If you've never participated in the Downtown Burger Battle, this is how it works:

Review the participating restaurants and their burgers Make sure you check their schedule and hours before you go Go to one of the restaurants Eat the burger Use the DTSF Digital Passport to vote and rate the burger Repeat 26 more times And you could win prizes And you help one downtown restaurant win the Burger Battle and reign supreme for one whole year!

Voting criteria consists of patty, creativity, toppings, bun, and customer service.

The participating restaurants and their burgers are:

Whew! That's a lot of burgers!

For more information about any of these restaurants and their burgers, check out DTSF.