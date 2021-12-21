2022 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle Full Restaurant/Burger Lineup
It's happening!
January in Sioux Falls means Downtown Burger Battle and 2022 is no different.
The 9th Annual Downtown Burger Battle begins January 1 and runs through the entire month.
This year there are 27 participating restaurants. I hope you have some stretchy pants!
If you've never participated in the Downtown Burger Battle, this is how it works:
- Review the participating restaurants and their burgers
- Make sure you check their schedule and hours before you go
- Go to one of the restaurants
- Eat the burger
- Use the DTSF Digital Passport to vote and rate the burger
- Repeat 26 more times
- And you could win prizes
- And you help one downtown restaurant win the Burger Battle and reign supreme for one whole year!
Voting criteria consists of patty, creativity, toppings, bun, and customer service.
The participating restaurants and their burgers are:
- Blarney Stone Pub: Raspberry Jalapeno Popper Burger
- Boki European Street Food: Coming Soon!
- Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen: When In Rome
- Chef Lance’s on Phillips: The Tuscany Burger
- Crave – Sioux Falls: The Elvis Impersonator
- Crawfords: The Boujee Burger
- DaDa Gastropub: Meatloaf Burger
- EightyOne Arcade Bar: Homer’s in Heaven
- Falls Landing Bar & Grill: Southbound Burger
- Fernson Downtown: Murph Burg
- Holiday Inn City Centre: The ARC
- JL Beers Sioux Falls: GochuJANG’S All Here Burger
- Leonardo’s Café at the Washington Pavilion: Slap Crispy Cajun Burger
- M.B. Haskett Delicatessen: M.B. Haskett Patty Melt
- MacKenzie River: Coming soon!
- Minervas: The Local
- Monks Ale House: Salt of the Earth
- Ode to Food & Drinks: Black & Bleu Waygu
- Papa Woody’s: The Trail Boss
- Parker’s Bistro: Raja Burger
- PAve: Le Fred. Loosely translated to “The Fred”
- Phillips Avenue Diner: Fat Randy
- Remedy Brewing Company: The Queen Bee Burger
- Swamp Daddy’s: Coming soon!
- The Treasury at Hotel on Phillips: Coming soon!
- TommyJack’s Pub: The Big Popper
- Wileys: The 605
Whew! That's a lot of burgers!
For more information about any of these restaurants and their burgers, check out DTSF.
