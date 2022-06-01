Downtown Sioux Falls Moonlight Movies Summer 2022

Moonlight Movies is a signature event for Downtown Sioux Falls.

Every Summer in Fawick Park a variety of movies are shown for free! Just bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy.

Previously, there was a movie every Saturday throughout the Summer, weather permitting.

However, for 2022. Moonlight Movies will now be once a month on the second Thursday of the month.

The first movie this Summer will be on June 9 with a showing of City Slickers (PG-13) starring Billy Crystal and Daniel Stern. The movie will start around dusk.

The sponsor for this event is Undeniably Dairy so it is only right that the vendors will be SDSU Ice Cream, Midwest Dairy, and Stockyard Ag Experience.

Come early and enjoy live music from Landon Weis starting at 7 pm.

There will also be yard games and other activities for all ages.

The movies and vendors for the rest of the Summer have not yet been announced, but mark your calendars for July 14th and August 11th.

For more information and weather announcements follow dtsf.com or check their Facebook page.