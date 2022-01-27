Free N95 masks will be available in Sioux Falls beginning on Friday (January 28) at HyVee locations, Walgreens locations, and community health centers that have partnered with the federal government's COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Other stores listed on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website include Costco, Walmart - including Sam's Club, CVS Pharmacies, and Safeway.

"This is the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history.” ~ White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients

It has been proven that N95 masks offer better protection than traditional paper or cloth masks.

“We’ve already shipped millions of these masks out. And across the coming days, masks will begin to be available at local pharmacies and community health centers across the country." ~ White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients

According to Yahoo News, three free masks will be made available to those who wish to get them. N95 masks are reusable and washable.

