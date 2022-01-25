Sioux Falls Officer Completes Delivery After DoorDash Arrest

A Sioux Falls Police Officer was captured on a Ring doorbell completing a DoorDash food delivery after the driver was arrested. Check out the video below.

We all need to take more opportunities to catch people doing something right. In the video, one of the Sioux Falls Police heroes is caught doing just that. Well played Officer!

On Tuesday afternoon Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Buhr made an unexpected delivery to a woman who was very surprised to see him on her front porch.

“I know I'm not who you are expecting, but your driver got arrested so I figured I'd complete the Door Dash for you.”

Get our free mobile app

What Happens When Your Delivery Driver Gets Arrested?

According to the Ring doorbell video posted on the Tea Storm Chasers Facebook page the DoorDash Driver was allegedly arrested during a traffic stop for outstanding warrants.

When the lady answered the door to accept her Arby's delivery Sergeant Sam Buhr stated, “I know I'm not who you are expecting, but your driver got arrested so I figured I'd complete the Door Dash for you.”

The lady who answered the door wearing a South Dakota State Jackrabbits tee-shirt laughed uncontrollably and managed a “Thanks!” as the door closed and Sergeant Buhr returned to his police cruiser.

Bravo Sergeant Buhr!

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

You Can Own This South Dakota Air Force Base Only $4.5 Million