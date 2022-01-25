Sioux Falls Police Arrest Young Man for Throwing Molotov Cocktail

Sioux Falls Police have arrested a young man after he was turned in by his ex-girlfriend.

According to Dakota News Now, Ahmed Amir Mohammed was arrested in connection to fires that Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to on two separate occasions Monday morning.

At 2:50 am on January 24, a car fire was reported outside of a home. Police thought that fire was related to a domestic incident. Then at 7:15 am, a call from the same address as the first fire reported that a window had been broken and that a fire was started in the living room of the home.

Get our free mobile app

The family was able to get out safely but the home was heavily damaged by smoke and fire.

Sioux Falls Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Mohamed's ex-girlfriend, who lives in the home that burned, gave them his name as someone who may have started the fires.

It is believed that the house fire was started by throwing a Molotov cocktail through the living room window. Details as to how the car fire started were not given.

Mohamed was arrested without incident and is in the Minnehaha County Jail on a $100,000 bond.