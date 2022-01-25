Best Chinese Food In South Dakota Found Just North Of Sioux Falls

There are a lot of great Chinese restaurants in South Dakota. But according to this new study, the best one is just a short drive north of Sioux Falls.

In Sioux Falls alone you can find amazing Chinese food at places such as …

...and other fine locations. But according to Only In Your State South Dakotas Best Chinese Food is found just north of Sioux Falls up I-90 in Brookings at Wok N Go.

They say that Wok n Go is highly reviewed and tops the list in our state. Wok n Go is located in a little strip mall at 1722 6th Street in Brookings called Brickwood Plaza.

Wok n Go Brookings, South Dakota
The menu features tasty items like Shrimp Lo Mein, Roast Pork Egg Foo Young, House Special Chow Mein, Shrimp with Lobster Sauce, Scallops with Broccoli, and Curry Shrimp.

They also have what they call “Our Special Suggestions” that include the “Happy Family” which is Fresh Shrimp, Chicken, Roast Pork Beef with Scallops, and crabmeat I brown sauce.

Another suggestion is the "Hawaiian Five-O” that features Scallops, Roast Pork, Jumbo Shrimp, Beef with Mixed Vegetables on Brown Sauce.

Wok n Go is open Tuesday – Sunday from 10:30 am to10:00 pm. They are closed on Mondays.

Some Wok n Go reviews on Yelp say …

-A wonderful choice for everything traditional and unique Chinese eating! I live 45 minutes away and ordered the steamed dumplings, sweet and sour lunch combo, and the chicken teriyaki lunch combo. The food stayed warm and fresh all that time!

-Hands down the best Chinese food in Brookings.  Fast, fresh, and delicious, Wok N Go never disappoints. Try their orange chicken!

-A great selection of items on the menu. Call in your order and can pick it up 15 minutes later.  We had the coconut shrimp, mei fun, and crab Rangoon.  Portions good size - enough for leftovers next day. Delicious!!!

-I saw that this place was open so I stopped in for some quick carryout. Got home, ate it up, and over the next 4 weeks went back about 5 times. Fantastic!

