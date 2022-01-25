South Dakota Town Named One of the 40 Worst in U.S.A.

An East River town was recently called out by a national publication for being one of the worst cities to visit in the entire country.

This South Dakota town was singled out and placed alongside cities like Detroit, Chicago, and Cleveland. And the reason why is what's most surprising.

So, what are the factors for being one of the 40 worst cities in the United States? Here's what they state in the article:

There are some places that exist that have less-than-stellar conditions for visiting, such as poverty, high crime rates, and unemployment. Other areas are just not all that exciting, despite having a name that’s “known,” or in many cases, a well-known celebrity just happened to grow up there. -Mind Your Dollars

So, based on that reasoning, which South Dakota town made the list of the 40 worst places to visit?

That's right, the home of our beloved Corn Palace, Mitchell, South Dakota.

But why? Here's part of what the article states:

Behold, The Corn Palace! Yes, if you visit Mitchell, South Dakota, you can find the “world’s only corn palace.” Because that’s something people are just clamoring for -Mind Your Dollars

What other nearby city made the list? Surprisingly, Alliance, Nebraska of all places. The reason? Much like Mitchell, Alliance is home to a tourist destination that the author of this article doesn't particularly care for, apparently.

The famous, Carhenge is located in Alliance. It's quite a sight to see but Mind Your Dollars describes it as "just a group of cars stuck in the ground in a circle".

To see the full list, check out the article, here.

Story Source: Mind Your Dollars Website

