Southeast SD Town Named “Worst Place to Live” in Entire State

A surprising town was named the worst place to live in all of South Dakota and the reason behind it is a bit unexpected.

Money Inc. made a list of the 20 worst cities and towns to live in all of South Dakota and no part of the state is left unmarked.

The list focused on a number of key factors, including crime rate, unemployment, low wages, and school funding.

So which city is the "worst" in South Dakota, according to the article? Vermillion.

If you're a little shocked to see this, you're not alone. Most in the Sioux Empire view Vermillion as a vibrant college town with a great sense of community pride.

The study mainly critizesed Vermillion's lack of resources for single women.The article states that nearly 33 percent of single women in the city are living in poverty. It also notes that women in Vermillion only make .68 cents on every dollar a man makes on average.

The site also provided a list of the 20 Best Cities and Towns in South Dakota, and low and behold, Vermillion also makes the cut.

The article points to the great homes available for first-time buyers, the exciting USD atmosphere, and all of the amazing shops, cafes, and restaurants.

Number one on the list of the best cities was Dakota Dunes, followed by Brookings and Brandon.

For a full look at both the best and worst towns in South Dakota for 2021, check out the articles from Money Inc. here.

Story Source: Money Inc