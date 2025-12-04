The USD Coyotes and SDSU Jackrabbits are both still in the midst of an FCS playoff run, but both programs got a glimpse of the future on Wednesday.

National Signing Day is a holiday for many that cover college football, as well as for the players that are making their future plans known.

Here's a recap of both the Yotes and Jacks pickups on Wednesday.

USD Coyotes

FRESHMEN SIGNEES (20)

Head Coach Travis Johansen on the signing class of 2026:

“National Signing Day may be the most important day of the year. It’s the start of another chapter in Coyote football, and we welcome future champions and graduates we will develop in the program. This class is special. Not only is there exceptional talent top to bottom, but excellent students and mature young men of high character that will excel in the years to come. A special thank you to Josh Rosenthal and our entire staff for the work to identify great young men and families that fit our program. Coyote Nation, please welcome 20+ new Coyote families to the great state of South Dakota! Go Yotes!”

JAHAN ABUBAKAR // RB // 6-0 // 190 // Manhattan, Ill. // Lincoln-Way West H.S.

MAXWELL CLARK // LB // 6-2 // 220 // Omaha, Neb. // Omaha North H.S.

MASON CLAUS // LB // 6-2 // 205 // Keokuk, Iowa // Keokuk H.S.

COOPER CRAWFORD // TE // 6-7 // 215 // Piper, Kan. // Piper H.S.

DUSTIN COCHRAN // OL // 6-5 // 280 // Wichita, Kan. // Wichita Northwest H.S.

ARAF EVANS JR. // DB // 6-0 // 190 // Omaha, Neb. // Millard North H.S.

JAKE GAU // OL // 6-8 // 310 // Eden Prairie, Minn. // Eden Prairie H.S.

JESIAH GOOCH // LB // 6-2 // 210 // Hillsboro, Kan. // Hillsboro H.S.

PATRICK GREISEN // QB // 6-2 // 200 / De Pere, Wis. // West De Pere H.S.

JOEY HARDY // DL // 6-3 // 245 // Sergeant Bluff, Iowa // Sergeant Bluff-Luton H.S.

LEVI HARRIS // DB // 5-11 // 180 // Elk River, Minn. // Elk River H.S.

JAMICHAEL HILL // DB // 6-2 // 180 // Orlando, Fla. // Evans H.S.

DJ HOWARD // WR // 6-0 // 180 // Lakeland, Fla. // Lakeland Christian H.S.

JAYVEON KELLY // OL // 6-7 // 290 // Bloomington, Minn. // Kennedy H.S.

PARKER MALONEY // OL // 6-7 // 260 // Madelia, Minn. // Saint Peter H.S.

CALEB OFFNER // OL // 6-6 // 290 // Wayne, Neb. // Falls City H.S.

COURTNEY RIVERS // RB // 5-9 // 190 // St. Louis, Mo. // Christian Brothers Coll. H.S.

ZION ROBERSON // DB // 6-3 // 180 // Palmetto, Fla. // Palmetto H.S.

DEONGELO WILLIAMS // OL // 6-4 // 260 // Wichita, Kan. // Wichita Northwest H.S.

MASON WYDRA // DB // 5-11 // 170 // Harrisburg, Pa. // Central Dauphin H.S.

SDSU Jackrabbits (27)

South Dakota State head football coach Dan Jackson announced Wednesday the signings of 27 high school standouts.

"I'm fired up about this group. I think we really hit a home run at all positions by adding some big-time talent, but also some depth," said Jackson, who is completing his first season as head coach. "These are some young men who really love South Dakota State football, who know what it's all about and they want to be the ones to take it further."

The signees include:

Sources: GoJacks.com and GoYotes.com

