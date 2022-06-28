Get our free mobile app

What are some of the other dangerous highways in the Midwest?

Every time we travel on the highways we assume some risk and hope we have a safe trip. Some roads are more dangerous than others. Yet some claim more lives than others.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Federal Highway Administration compiled statistics from the last 10 years to find the roads, highways, and interstates that cause the most fatalities.

I'm sure you have traveled these roads many times.

South Dakota's Deadliest Highway

source: BestLife

9 Driving Laws in South Dakota that Might Surprise You, Some You Didn't Know Existed There are some things you can do on South Dakota roads that you may have once thought illegal but aren't. Like, can you ride in the back of a pickup, or drive barefoot in South Dakota?

While perusing the South Dakota Department of Public Safety I was reminded of some things that come up in conversation quite often.

Here are a few to ponder:

Ten Best Companies to Work for in Sioux Falls in 2022

South Dakota's Deadliest Highway

In South Dakota, US Highway 18 takes the unfortunate title. There have been 48 crashes on US Highway 18 that have claimed 55 lives. This historic highway crosses South Dakota and takes the traveler on a scenic route from Canton, winding its way to Pickstown, and the Fort Randall Dam, through Rosebud, skirting the southern Badlands, and into the Black Hills. Keep heading west and you'll eventually roll through Hot Springs and on into Wyoming.

Minnesota: US-169 is the most deadly road in the state with 60 crashes and 68 fatalities in the last 10 years. This is a popular highway because of the lack of interstate in the central portion of the state. We use it nearly every time we travel to the Twin Cities.

Nebraska: This will come as a shock to no one. The extremely busy I-80 is the deadliest road in the Husker State. The statistics are alarmingly high. In the last 10 years, I-80 has claimed 235 lives.

Iowa: The same interstate that has the highest death rate in Nebraska, is also the case for Iowa. I-80 claimed 188 lives in Iowa in the last 10 years.

This should serve as a bold reminder to always buckle up. And perhaps if time allows, to occasionally take the road less travelled.

source: BestLife