Numerous studies have shown that South Dakota is one of the happiest states in the entire country, making it as high as number six on the list. That being said, some places are less happy than others. And let's face it, some towns are uglier than others too.

A recent survey showed the ugliest and most miserable cities in South Dakota, and the results are pretty surprising, to say the least.

Get our free mobile app

According to the online travel site, Travel Alot, this South Dakota town:

Might be a great place to live, but it won't be winning beauty contests anytime soon! -Travel Alot Website

So which town takes the crown as the "ugliest" in all of South Dakota?

Google Street View

Travel Alot says this about the town of Winner:

Back in 1909, the town was dutifully named for being the most successful trading post in Tripp County. Since then, it seems things have only gone downhill. It sucks when you peak in the early 20th-century! -Travel Alot Website

To see the full write-up on what was said about Winner, click here.

How about the most miserable city in South Dakota?

Dakota News Now

That's right, according to Travel Alot, Rapid City is without a doubt, the most miserable city in the Mount Rushmore State. The reason it takes the top spot boils down to three key factors:

Median household income lower than the national level

Most drug arrests per capita

Crime rate is 38% higher than the national average

Is Rapid City, in fact, that miserable? Obviously, Rapid City is a great place to live for so many, and a fantastic town for tourism as well. It does appear to have some issues with crime though, which is what made it number one on the list.

Story Source: Alot Travel

Story Source: Wallet Hub

Where do People In Sioux Falls Work? The Largest Employers in Sioux Falls Where do the people of Sioux Falls work? Well, according to the numbers a nearly 50,000 of us work for one of these 24 organizations.

Healthcare and financial services dominate the list, but big retail companies, education, and government are also represented.

Here are the top employers in Sioux Falls according to Sioux Falls Development

