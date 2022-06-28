Gourmet Soda Bar Opening Soon In Sioux Falls

Natasha-TSM

SoDak Soda is a Gourmet Soda Bar opening in southern Sioux Falls.

The one-of-a-kind establishment will be in the Three Fountains Plaza near 85th and Western.

SoDak Soda is located at 2305 W Trevi Place.

So what exactly is a Gourmet Soda Bar?

Well, their Facebook page states, "Turn your favorite soda into a next-level drink experience by adding any of our wide variety of flavored syrups, fruit purees, and creams. With over 20 drink options and over 50 add-ins, there's something for everyone!"

So how does it work?

First, you'll choose which size drink you want.

Then, choose your base. Choose from a variety of regular and diet sodas, still or sparkling water, or Pepsi's Red Alert energy. (Don't worry. SoDak Soda will also have Coke products.)

Next, add-ins! There are 40 different add-ins to customize your soda!

Last, maybe add a snack to your order.

SoDak Soda will also serve a selection of sweet and savory snacks! On the sweet side, pick from homemade chocolate chip, frosted sugar, oatmeal chocolate chip, or snickerdoodle cookies!

If all this sounds delicious and amazing and you just can't wait to try it, you're in luck!

SoDak Soda has a Grand Opening event scheduled for July 2, 2022, from 11 am until 7 pm.

