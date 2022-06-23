Make Room On Your Plate For Another Sioux Falls Italian Eatery

Sioux Falls is about to enhance its palettes and increase its waistlines when another Italian restaurant opens later this year.

People have many definitions of comfort food. It could be really cheesy mac and cheese, cornbread, or grilled cheese. For me, comfort food is anything from an Italian restaurant menu.

Whether you love chicken parmesan or the classic spaghetti and meatballs, any Italian food is meant to satisfy your taste buds and fill your stomach.

Get our free mobile app

Fazoli's is about to expand in the Sioux Empire

If you're a fan of the food at Fazoli's, the national restaurant chain is about to expand in the Sioux Empire. According to a recent press release, Fazoli's is set to open a second location on the east side of Sioux Falls. The new Fazoli's will be located on the north side of Arrowhead Parkway just across from Aldi.

Fazoli's franchise owner Brian Hagan says in a statement, "Sioux Falls is full of loyal Fazoli's fans and we’re excited to serve more of our iconic Italian flavors and famous breadsticks to the community." The second Fazoli's will feature everyone's favorite menu items including baked pastas, pizzas, and the yummy breadsticks. When Will The New Fazoli's In Sioux Falls Open? The anticipated opening date for the second Fazoli's is later this fall. The Italian eatery is also about to begin hiring new employees for its East side location. So if you're looking for a new job and are interested in working in the food industry, you can click here to learn more.

It's always exciting to see businesses expanding in the Sioux Empire!

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants