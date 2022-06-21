This Beautiful Black Hills Estate Features An Indoor Pool

As you will see in the photo gallery below, this incredible Black Hills estate has it all. It sits on nearly 10 acres in the Black Hills National Forest and is only minutes from downtown Spearfish. The exterior is low-maintenance brick and large windows take in all the natural beauty of the Black Hills.

Check out the custom touches like beautiful inlaid hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, and granite surfaces. The master suite has a fireplace, jetted tub, seating area, a huge walk-in closet, and a private balcony. The lower level entertainment level has a theater room, pool table, and wet bar. Tucked under the house is an indoor pool that doubles as an exercise room.

This 6,500-square-foot home is also energy efficient. Go off-grid with its geothermal climate control, 47 kW of solar power, and private well.

Black Hills Pool Home