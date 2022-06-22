Slow Driving Leads to Exchange of Gunfire in Sioux Falls

A slow-moving van driving through a neighborhood turned violent on Tuesday night.

At approximately 8:30 pm, two men in southeast Sioux falls were standing outside a home when a minivan slowly drove by, according to Dakota News Now. One of the men was worried about the behavior so the pair hopped into a vehicle and followed the minivan.

Get our free mobile app

Both vehicles stopped at a gas station where an argument apparently took place. Both vehicles left but then were reportedly driving around trying to find each other. When they did, a shot was fired from the minivan. The other vehicle returned fire before both vehicles went in different directions.

Sioux Falls Police say they believe a gray Ford Windstar was the minivan in question. They also believe that Windstar was found but since no one was in it at the time it is unclear if that is the actual minivan in question. It was unknown what damage if any was sustained by the minivan.

The vehicle that followed the minivan had a window broken and one of the men in that car sustained a mild injury.

The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Being aware of your surroundings is good. Paying attention to what is going on around you can keep you out of a potentially dangerous situation later. And a vehicle seen moving slowly anywhere is something to take notice of.

Following a suspicious vehicle is not a good idea, nor is ignoring it thinking that someone else will see it and notify authorities. Call the non-emergency number or call 911 and tell them up front that this isn't an emergency and give them all of the information you can about the suspicious vehicle.

Give the dispatcher as much information as you possibly can. Things like the make, model and color of the vehicle are useful. The age, race, sex, approximate height and weight of the people involved, along with any other specific information about the individual like scars or tattoos and the clothing they wore.