Unknown Man Entered Woman’s Dorm Room at SDSU

A scary incident occurred in a residence hall on the campus of South Dakota State University yesterday and police need help from the public.

According to Dakota News Now, a man reportedly entered the dorm room of a woman in Caldwell Hall early Thursday morning. University Police say the suspect got into her room through an adjoining room that was empty and unlocked.

The victim woke up when the man touched her and was scared off when she shined a light on him.

The suspect was described as a white male, between 5'8" and 5'10", a stocky build, and blonde hair. He was wearing a dark baseball cap, a gray sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact University Police at 605-688-5117. They believe that there is the possibility that this could happen again and want him found as soon as possible.

