South Dakota State RB Nate White Tragically Passes at Age 20

Nate White was in the midst of a transformative period of his collegiate football career, having transferred from Wisconsin to South Dakota State this offseason.

News broke on Wednesday that White, 20, passed away in Brookings this week.

Details surrounding the passing are limited at this time.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal and Madison.com:

Former University of Wisconsin football player Nate White has died. Details of White’s death have not yet been released, but a statement from the university was expected later Wednesday. White’s death was confirmed to BadgerExtra by an official at South Dakota State, the program White transferred to in January. White was in Brookings, South Dakota, at the time of his death, the official confirmed. White, a Milwaukee native, turned 20 earlier this month.

It is incredibly tragic news for a young man that figured to be in the mix in the Jackrabbit backfield this Fall and in the pursuit of a re-boot to his college football career.

White, a Milwaukee native, had been recruited by the likes of Iowa State, Nebraska, and others before committing to Wisconsin for his freshman season back in 2023.

After just two seasons in Madison, White entered the portal this offseason:

As a freshman, White was buried on the depth chart behind more experienced players, as Wisconsin had Braelon Allen, Chez Mellusi, Jackson Acker, and Cade Yacamelli all seeing reps in 2023 at running back. Then, the Badgers added four new players this offseason at the position, as senior Tawee Walker and three 2024 recruits joined the group, ultimately prompting the change to receiver for White.

White had announced his transfer to South Dakota State back in January.

Sources: Buckys5thQuarter, Bucky's Burrow on Twitter and Madison.com - Wisconsin State Journal

