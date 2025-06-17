‘Championship Foundation’ – South Dakota State FB Preview

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits remain on the short list of teams and programs every year that are in the mix to compete for a national championship at the FCS level.

Despite an offseason of change and plenty of new faces around the program, the standard remains for the Jackrabbits.

SDSU has a new Coach in Dan Jackson, a new starting quarterback in Chase Mason, but the goal remains to hoist another National Championship trophy at the end of the season.

FCS Football Central has been consistent in putting out previews for all of the major programs across the country, and the Jacks are up:

It was a hectic offseason for the Jackrabbits. After a run to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs, Jimmy Rogers accepted the head coaching job at Washington State. It led to a mass exodus of assistants and over 15 players from last season's roster. Despite the roster turnover, a true championship foundation has been built at South Dakota State, and the expectation is to still compete for a national championship next season.

It's a thorough deep dive into one of the programs we know and love here in South Dakota. If you're looking for a position-by-position breakdown of all of the newcomers and returners, check it out!

The Jackrabbits open up the season with a home contest against Sacramento State on Saturday, August 30th before traveling to take on Montana State in their second game. View the full schedule here.

Source: SI.com - FCS Football Central

